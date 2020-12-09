SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) indicated in a press release that they will offer all children 18 years of age and younger free meals, regardless of their enrollment status, starting December 3 and ending in June 2021.

“We know this is a difficult time for all children and families in San Francisco. While schools provide children with education and social and emotional support, they are also centers of the community. By providing free meals to all children in the community, we hope to lessen the burden on San Francisco families during this difficult time,” said Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews.

The program would provide two days’ worth of food, including snacks, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Adults can collect food without their children present, but provide “the child’s first name, last name, and birthdate to receive a grab-and-go card to use to pick up meals,” states the press release.

The San Francisco Unified School District has sites to pick up food every Tuesday at 2-3:30 p.m. or every Thursday at the following locations:

P. Giannini Middle School, 3151 Ortega St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Bret Harte Elementary, 1035 Gilman Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

Brown Middle School, 2055 Silver Ave, 2-4 p.m.

Carver Elementary, 1360 Oakdale Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

Carmichael K-8, 375 7th St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Chavez Elementary, 825 Shotwell St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Denman Middle School, 241 Oneida Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

El Dorado Elementary, 70 Delta St, 2-3:30 p.m.

June Jordan High School, 325 La Grande Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

Lau Elementary, 950 Clay St, 2-4 p.m.

Lick Middle School, 1220 Noe St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Lincoln High School, 2162 24th Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

Longfellow Elementary, 755 Morse St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Mission High School, 3750 18th St, 2-4 p.m.

Roosevelt Middle School, 460 Arguello Blvd, 2-3:30 p.m.

Rosa Parks Elementary, 1501 O’Farrell St, 2-3:30 p.m.

SF International High School, 655 De Haro St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Washington High School, 600 32nd Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

The SFUSD will change their schedule due to the holiday season and will be closed December 17, open December 18. Closed December 24 and December 31. Closed January 7, open January 8. Closed January 21, but open on January 22.

The SFUSD website, sfusd.edu/schoolfood, offers up to date information about the locations, holiday schedule changes, and more information. If interested in the program, contact Student Nutrition Services at SchoolLunch@sfusd.edu.