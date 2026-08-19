SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, August 18, 2026, the San Francisco Police Department announced that a suspect was arrested for a fatal shooting that transpired in 2008. The SFPD reported on April 27, 2008, at approximately 6:10 p.m., an adult male was shot and killed on the 500 block of Fulton Street. The SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and has led the investigation.

SFPD Homicide investigators with the Cold Case Unit took over the investigation. Through the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Derreyl Goode, 40, The investigator developed probable cause to obtain a Ramey Arrest Warrant for Goode. He was discovered to be residing in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On August 17, 2026, SFPD investigators coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Task Force (PSWRFTF) to locate and arrest Goode in Los Angeles. Goode was transported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, where he was met by SFPD Cold Case investigators. Goode was booked on his outstanding arrest warrant for homicide (187(a)PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should call the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”