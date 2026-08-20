UNITED STATES—On August 18, news of an uptick in crime involving DoorDash, Instacart, and other shopping-delivery drivers warranted another look. Below is a sampling of the crimes against and by convenience delivery drivers.



On August 13, Joseph Killins, 41, of Tampa, Florida, was convicted of kidnapping, sexual battery, and attempted first-degree murder of a 23-year-old female DoorDash driver who was assaulted while delivering pizza in 2023. Killins denied the allegations against him.



Killins was sentenced to life in prison on four of the six counts filed against him, including armed kidnapping, sexual battery with a deadly weapon, robbery with a firearm, and attempted first-degree murder. He was sentenced to an additional 15 years for two counts of robbery and a Felon in possession of a firearm.



On August 12, in Kansas City, MO., the mother of the DoorDash driver, Decorrian Partee, 28, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against both Popeyes and the accused gunman Joseph H. Watson, 22. Decorrian Partee was shot and killed while picking up a Popeyes Chicken order. She was inside the restaurant when she was killed.



On August 11, a Jacksonville, N.C. man, later identified as Stanley Cornelius Shockley, 44. He was arrested 10-days after a road rage incident that occurred on August 1, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Reports indicate he was idling at the green light when a female DoorDash driver honked at him.



He let her pass and then followed her to her delivery location. As she went to get back into her car, Shockley hit her in the head with a baseball bat. It is not clear how she was able to drive herself to an area hospital. She had multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds.



On August 6, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a press release announcing the arrest of a Calabasas man, Erick Oved Estrada, for running a DoorDash for drugs operation that resulted in two fatalities from fentanyl overdoses. Estrada, 37, was ordered to serve 27 years in federal prison and pay $43,145 restitution.



On July 25, in Slidell, Louisiana, a 16-year-old girl was ordering random DoorDash orders to be delivered to neighbors. She’d then come up to the driver, take the delivery, and run away without paying. She was arrested the following day.



On July 17, in Russellville, AL, Erik Saul Roman-Martinez, 20, allegedly stabbed his DoorDash driver, saying that some of his order was missing. Roman-Martinez was reportedly fatally shot after he turned his knife on police responding to the scene.



In November 2025, in Seattle, Washington, Nicholas Well and his wife were charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing the DoorDash driver multiple times and stealing the victim’s SUV. Nicholas Well was kept on $750,000 bail for the brutal attack. Graphic photographs depicted the victim of the attack with dozens of staples up and down the back of his neck.



Authorities encourage those who use delivery services and those who drive for them to be aware of their surroundings, avoid late-night deliveries, and if someone gets agitated, leave immediately and call the police.