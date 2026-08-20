SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, August 19, the San Francisco Police Department reported that an arrest has been made in connection to a vehicular collision that killed a pedestrian in July 2026.

The SFPD reported on July 14, at approximately 4:07 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of 6th Street regarding a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a male suffering from injuries and rendered aid. Paramedics responded to the scene to render aid and transported the victim to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, where he was declared deceased at the hospital. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

SFPD Traffic Collision Investigation Unit (TCIU) responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, TCIU investigators developed probable cause to arrest the driver, Isaac Bowler, 50, of San Francisco. On August 17, TCIU investigators arrested Bowler on the 1900 block of Evans Ave. for the charges of vehicular manslaughter (192(c)(2) PC), duty to exercise due care for a pedestrian (21954 (b) CVC), and failure to provide proof of insurance (16028(c) CVC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should call the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning your message with “SFPD.”