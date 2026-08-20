UNITED STATES—At the dawn of time, from the primeval mists sprang the bark. And there would be no bark without a canine, so came to be through the eons of eons, the super-spreader of PTSD, Luna.

That’s me. Such a nuisance I have been for the Master, who is in dire need of inspiration, be it from coffee or other indulgence. The Master would like to put the spotlight on Baby Deville, who has a tag to renew. I, Luna am grateful to live off the dog grid. I, being an alpha female pit-bull terrier, often get mistaken for a he, whereas DeVille gets asked all the time, “Are you a boy or a girl?”

The master is now conducting an experiment once: it is the cheaper off-brand dog food causing the droopy cigars she’s leaving around the perimeter of our home? Or was it capitulating to her tender pit-bull gaze and begrudging her a nibble of cheddar cheese? I’m sure the Geneva convention has something to say about trafficking dairy products to dogs.

Anyway, I got back at the Master, but good, with a little time released revenge. (Of course there’s not a vengeful bone in a pit bull such as me, except when the blood boils and I’d like to do something inhumane to a frou-frou fellow dog.

The Master was doing a patrol by the ivy-covered fence, the scene of a recent rodent infestation. A providential reprieve was granted the master when a gardener showed up at the neighboring courtyard gave the ivy on their side of the chain-link fence a buzz cut. The Master embraced the example and proceeded to clip of our side, leaving something an open air ivy condominium for our mice friends. Being now open on both sides of the chain-link, the mice have fled to friendlier place to scamper to and fro and purloin the peanut butter bait without triggering the copper wire executioner.

The Master was quite smug, walking away from his handiwork. But, dang, of he didn’t get a little sore when inspecting his shoe: stepping on a dried Lupe pellet resulted on a firm layer of Lupe poop, that has escaped his sight and smell.

He cursed, and just as abruptly laughed:

“Aw, Luna–ya got me! You sure got me.”

To be continued…