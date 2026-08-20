HOLLYWOOD—More secrets continue to come to light on this week’s episode of Tyler Perry’s “The Oval.” This week’s episode, ‘Earth Shattering’ saw Richard throw a fit with Priscilla about the new chef and his suspicions. Richard, you would be correct because Eli, the Vice President has been poisoned. Priscilla got news that the story about the corrupt White House could be running as soon as tomorrow morning. Priscilla is planning to utilize Allan for her story, but little does she know Allan was nearly killed by Jason with a hammer.

Even Isaac was annoyed with Donald pressing Allan to get back to work after he had been injured. Eli was slightly giddy about Bobby being shot, but upon learning he was still alive, he started to suffer from the soup he had just consumed from Chef Naomi. Girl, you in danger, so you better get out of that White House as soon as possible.

Eli nearly choked, but an agent nearby saved him from choking, at least for the time being. Agent Cross was confronted by Eli about not ensuring Bobby’s death. Eli was pissed and I’m stunned no one heard him yelling. Richard had questions about Eli’s health, and informed Sam that he is worried about Naomi. Ding, ding Richard, you’re right about Naomi trying to poison Eli.

Sam spilled to Priscilla and Simone that Jason killed Rachel, and that Allan was attacked with a hammer; shocking the ladies in the process. Nancy was determined to teach Sharon how to cook, just as Max called to check in on her. Hmm, looks like something could be brewing between these two.

Nancy pressed Sharon about the potential romance blossoming as well. I like this pairing. The conversation between these two just had me giggling from ear to ear; it was dialogue that was spot-on from Mr. Perry for once. Sharon and Nancy reminisced about Barry and his heart, which was nice to see.

Just when you get a good scene, here we go again with Jimmy and this useless character trying to get hands on money that has no connection to the narrative for this series. Why are we even spending time on this mess? Why? Sam questioned Agent Kane about Alonzo. Sam you are fishing and you’re not headed in the right direction. Wrong agent Sam, you should be looking at Agent Cross.

Hunter and Victoria discovered from Isaac that Naomi aborted poisoning Eli’s food because there were too many eyes on her, specifically Richard of all people. Looks like Naomi is out, and this is only going to raise more eyes. The reporter alerted Priscilla that lives are seriously in danger, just as Allan startled the ladies as he explained the mayhem he has just endured.

Max informed Lilly that Bobby was poisoned, but it was caught in time before it was too late. Lilly was panicked to learn the news. Sam busted Priscilla sneaking back into The White House and questioned where she was. Priscilla is never going to forgive you Sam; it just is not happening. I love Priscilla! She just speaks the truth, and alerted Sam that she spoke to the reporter. Sam learned the story is expected to break in the New York Times.

This was hilarious seeing Max continue to flirt with Max, who was trying to see his six-pack. It was apparent, he is simply trying to see if he has that snake tattoo on his assailant. The tattoos is only on Alonzo’s arm, just as Alonzo started to suspect that Max might be gay. Oh, this totally backfired on Max. Agent Cross approached Isaac about the offer extended to him about trying to poison Eli, the Vice President. Looks like Agent Cross is very desperate for that money, but Isaac wasn’t willing to budge just yet.

Isaac seems to be biting what Agent Cross is proposing. Well, not a stunner to see this reporter being taken out before the story could break. Damn, this is not going to make Priscilla and Allan happy. Looking forward to next week’s episode, where the deception continues to linger on “The Oval.”