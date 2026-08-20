UNITED STATES—I know I am not the only person that is getting tired of streaming services. Why? It seems the price of various streaming services, just keep rising all the time and it’s getting to the point where you have to ask the question: when is enough, enough? I just head today that Peacock was planning to raise its rates an additional $3. This is Peacock, a streaming service in my opinion, that does not offer a lot of content for the price that its charging.

Peacock might be one of the worse next to Starz if you are asking me. You’re paying almost $10/month and you’re not getting a lot of content and the content you receive, it’s not great if you ask me. Paramount+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, there is just so many streaming services it’s hard to list them all, and they ain’t cheap to say the least.

Yes, I blame the pandemic for this because before the pandemic you really only had Netflix that I can recall, but then I could be wrong about that claim. There might have been a few others, but they didn’t seem to explode until people could no longer venture out, and as a result companies got smart and switched to streaming. It kept people entertained at home for months and it was big business.

So as a result, why wouldn’t you continue to increase the rates to make more and more money to load your pockets. I don’t think an increase is a bad thing; with inflation it just naturally happens. However, with so many of these streaming services they are constantly raising rates every year, sometimes more than once a year.

In addition, the costs are becoming so high, you are better off just keeping Cable TV. If you have 10 streaming services, I’m sure once you start adding things up. The benefit of streaming in the early days was that it allowed Americans to cut the cord as it related to Cable TV because those costs were so expensive. With the costs of streaming constantly on the rise, its starting to become an easy decision to make cut those streaming services that you are not actively using.

Why pay $10-$20 a month for a streaming provider that you’re barely watching once a month? Think about what you could be doing with all that money. That is anywhere from $120-$240 a year. That is a lot of money America and a few bills you could be paying in the process. We have to see that the streamers don’t care about providing the quality content; they simply care about making a buck or two, and as long as you’re paying for the monthly service, they will not care to continue to raise the costs. I think if they lose some subscribers that will change things a lot more than you expect.