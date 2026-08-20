HOLLYWOOD—The shift fans of “Big Brother 28” have wanted to have arrived, but once again the producers of this series constantly get in their own way. A way to shift in power finally came with an unexpected Head of Household, then this Diamond Power of Veto (which was rigged for Devens, argue with me otherwise), caused mayhem.

So, we had Dee who wanted to flip the vote again last week between Chuk and Haley and in particular blindside LaLa and Taylor. The more I watch the BB live feeds, the more I do not like Dee. She calls Taylor a bitch every 5 minutes, but I know she will NEVER in a million years call her a bitch directly to her face.

Dee is not a likeable person, and it is being seen more and more with each minute she is in that BB house. In addition, Devens is not playing to win. You are making moves that benefit Dee’s game not yours. Your DPOV should be used solely for you and no one else, so if he loses, I am completely ok with it. Anyway, word got out about a potential flip during the Thursday live eviction, but none of that was shown in the TV edit. Angela, Dee and Devens have to be humbled because the egos on these 3 is beyond bothersome.

Rachel Reilly was the only veteran in the house last season, and while iconic, she never had an ego to the level of these people. Rachel actually won “Big Brother” in addition. She had safety 1 week, these 3 had all sorts of advantages given to them and with this BB Timecapsule, it is so obvious Drew is going to be the last person to get it, and I swear to F-ing God if he gets that Coin of Destiny, you cannot tell me this game is NOT RIGGED!

With that said we had the iconic Knock-Out competition, which season after season for some reason the players don’t know how to properly execute. In the Knock-Out competition, you never pick your allies ever! You pick people who you are against, and you do not want them to win HOH. Despite Drew telling this to Dee and Devens they did otherwise. Yash and Kamu kicked things off, and Yash was picked 4 times. Then we have Angela with her victim tears. I’m sick and tired of this woman! I swear I see why she was hated in BB26. The houseguests clocked her and called her out on her BS. In the BB28 house, no one is doing that and I’m over it at this point.

Yes, Angela, Yash clocked your ass and got you out as he should have. This led to a battle with Dee and Devens playing stupid and getting one another out of the competition trying to hide that you’re aligned. Everyone knows you idiots are aligned you both played “Survivor” together. Barrett wasn’t chosen till the very end, which explains why he almost won. However, Yash, won, after being chosen multiple times. So, for 2 weeks, the other side of the house has had power. So moves were being made with Angela and Dee in trouble. Oh, I loved seeing the TV edit finally roast Dee. Her comments about Mr. Bible aka Kamu shows that her nasty side is coming to the forefront, not to mention, her arrogance taking a massive hit for once, as she was certain she was safe.

Yash had his mind made up between choosing Melody or Dee and leaned more towards Dee with a few conversations with Kamu. Not to mention, Dee nominated Yash week 1, so she was due to hit the block. I will say it is almost telling that everyone has been nominated at this point in the game, except Devens and Kamu and that will soon change. Dee tried to use her Bribe Power on Yash, but he didn’t bite. Girl, you thought you could save Angela and yourself for $5,000? If it was like $25k maybe, but I’m trying to win $750,000, why would I care for $5,000?

Angela tried her tears, but they didn’t work on Yash, and I was giddy to see both Dee and Angela get nominated, along with Haley Long overdue. However, this POV competition would be crucial because there was chatter of Barrett becoming a replacement nominee. Barrett’s game has been clocked because he’s so lazy. He doesn’t even try to socialize with Yash, Taylor, LaLa, Kamu or Haley. For this guy to have a podcast on BB, he’s a terrible super fan. I don’t want to see another BB super fan on this series; none has shown to be good players.

Barrett and Melody were chosen for the POV competition which was OTEV. When it was over, it came down to Barrett and Yash, and Yash swept the week, earning HOH and POV. Yash, what are you going to do? You need to use the veto on Haley. If the goal is to keep her safe, you have the chance to fix that mistake by pulling her off and nominating Barrett. Why? Even if the DPOV is used by Devens and he puts up one of your allies, you ensure they can be safe if they win the BB Blockbuster.

I was so frustrated with Yash, Taylor and Kamu because all the signs were pointed towards them needing to use the POV on Haley. In addition, Haley needs to try to push for the POV to be used on her. That would probably get her allies to actually make the move that needs to be made. With that said, Devens was pondering if it was time to use the DPOV and per usual he is doing it because of Dee, but in reality, he truly doesn’t want to do this. You can tell because he continues to come up with reasons for it not to be used.

The duo planned to make a big spectacle during the POV meeting, which is going to cause all sorts of chaos. Dee and Angela are planning to call out Kamu. Not sure if that is wise. If he’s nominated his back is going to be against the wall. Guess what Angela and Dee, Kamu has a lot more of your skeletons in the closet that he can expose versus you aiming to expose him. Not to mention, Devens likes to make big moves, but he doesn’t like confrontation and I’m not sure if he is going to say something he shouldn’t.

Angela hasn’t truly gone toe-to-toe with someone who is going to call her out like Kamu, Taylor or LaLa. So that should be interesting to say the least. Dee and Angela have no idea that they could be exposed and not in the best of light. Why does this matter. This so-called alliance with Dee, Angela and Devens, involving Drew, Barrett, Mallory and Melody is tenuous. It seems Mallory in particular is using this alliance to simply take out Kamu. Mallory knows she has to strike at the Angela, Dee and Devens, while Melody is blinded by Drew to a degree.

This DPOV move was a complete dud. No fireworks whatsoever, just feel flat, and Devens you didn’t have the TV moment you wanted, neither did Dee or Angela. Flops. That is how you react to being blindsided; you don’t give people what they want, and they have no clue how to respond to it. All there is to do is vote out an icon, at least that would be the smart move for LaLa, Taylor, Kamu, Haley, Melody and Mallory.

I didn’t include Drew or Barrett because they are puppets to Devens, Angela and Dee and are playing to lose the game. I’ve never seen two dumber players in my entire BB history but I’m happy seeing that Mallory and Melody are waking up. They realize Barrett cannot be trusted, neither can Drew because they know one of the two likely told Angela, Dee and Devens they were being targeted. Ding, ding, and that is good to hear.

This can be an interesting eviction with a vast majority wanting Kamu out as he is a big physical threat when it comes to competitions. The house is right, but at the same time he can be used to strike at the Angela, Dee and Devens. So Melody and Mallory at the moment are best positioned in the game after being at the bottom at quite some time in the game. Week 6 has always turned out to be an interesting week in the “Big Brother” game, so I expect nothing less at this point in the game.