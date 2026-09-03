WASHINGTON D.C. — On August 28, Rep. Troy Downing (MT-02) introduced legislation that would prevent sanctuary cities from being eligible for funding grants through U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The verbiage of the new bill, HR 10222, begins as follows:



“In General, A sanctuary jurisdiction shall be ineligible for any grant funds distributed by the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for use in such jurisdiction.” The full text of the bill may be found here. no-hud-funding-for-sanctuary-cities-act-text



“If a sanctuary city is not complying with federal law, we should not allocate

American taxpayers’ hard-earned money to those areas. The American taxpayer should not be responsible for funding cities that choose to disregard federal immigration policy while abiding citizens are left to bear the cost, Rep. Downing stated.



Michael Hough, Co-President of NumbersUSA, and a leader in Government relations stands behind the bill.



“The number of sanctuary cities in the U.S. has surged in recent years, offering taxpayer-funded public services and housing assistance to millions of illegal aliens while blocking immigration enforcement, Hough stated.

The No Hud Funding for Sanctuary Cities Act takes commonsense steps to put an end to sanctuary cities illegal immigration rather than rewarding those who break our laws. [The Federation for American Immigration Reform] FAIR applauds Congressman Downing for putting Americans first and urges Congress to swiftly pass the bill,” Hough continued.



Director of FAIR, Joe Chatam confirmed Hough’s statement referring to sanctuary jurisdiction as “Weak links [that are] driving illegal immigration across the country.” And added that HR10222, “Finally cuts off taxpayer dollars to jurisdictions that think they are above the law.”



As previously stated, the No HUD Funding for Sanctuary Cities Act was introduced by Rep. Downing. This Bill, HR 1022 is co-sponsored by:



Rep. Warren Davidson (OH-08), Rep. Pete Sessions (TX-17), Rep. Barry Loudermilk (GA-11), Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05), Rep. Rich McCormick (GA-07), Rep. Scott Perry (PA-10), Rep. Michael Cloud (TX-27), Rep. Barry Moore (AL-01), Rep. Harriet Hageman (WY-At Large), Rep. Buddy Carter (GA-01), Rep. Ben Cline (VA-06), Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14), Rep. Josh Brecheen (OK-02), Rep. Sheri Biggs (SC-03), Rep. Andy Harris (MD-01), Rep. Brian Babin (TX-36), and Rep. Michael Rulli (OH-06).



On September 1, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security hosted a press release in New York City. He commended the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for their success in an immigration sweep in New York City that was dubbed “Operation Rotton Apple.” The operation took place from July 27 through August 29, resulting in 2,197 arrests across the state of New York including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, drug traffickers, and violent assailants.



New York Governor, Kathy Hochul and New York Mayor Mamdani, then released 1,300 of those who were arrested back into the streets of New York.



It was the actions Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani’s actions following the time and money spent in Operation Rotten Apple that led to the introduction of the No Hud Funding for Sanctuary Cities Act.











