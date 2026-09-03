UNITED STATES—I had a question come to my brain as of late. Why is there so much corruption when it comes to politicians in the government? It seems like every single day you hear another scandal about politicians. You know what it scary, it’s not just politicians, its people who work for the government. I recently heard two stories in Michigan involving possible corruption or shadiness.

One of those, involved Detroit Police Commissioner Darious Morris who was caught on a video acting rambunctious and almost encouraging a violent fight in broad daylight. When I spotted the video, I couldn’t believe it. I seriously could not believe it. This guy was excited about the fight, I think he didn’t realize he was being recorded.

This idiot actually came on a news station to talk about it and looked dumber and sounded even stupider than I thought. How in the hell can the Detroit Police Department excuse such behavior or even allow it to unfold and not suspend this man immediately. There is no way he should be a police officer. I hate to hear about corruption when it comes to police officers, especially when I have family members who are police officers; actually, sacrificing their lives to protect others. The fact of the matter is you have corrupt police officers.

There are so many police officers that engage with shady dealings, stealing money, taking bribes and so much more. I think the problem is that people think because they work for the government, they will never get caught. You should be more cautious if you work for the government because you have a bigger watchful eye on you. This brings me to another issue, unfortunately in Detroit as well, this time involving the new Mayor of the city. A community activist, Jahdante Smith posted some not-so-great pictures of Mayor Mary Sheffield and a former boyfriend.

Are the pictures something super scandalous? Not from what I have perceived, but this is where things take a turn and not in a good way in my opinion. Smith received a call from Police Chief Todd Bettison, asking him to take the pictures down. Now this is just crazy for me. Why is the Detroit Police Chief calling this man asking him to take down those photos. Yes, the Police Chief works for the mayor, so if you connect the dots it’s obvious the mayor or someone from her camp has asked Bettison to contact Smith. Bettison still hasn’t given a logical reason for why he made that call asking for the pics to be removed. Oh, wait it gets crazier.

Things get dicey because Smith was accosted by officers in August while in Detroit while with his son. He was then, detained and placed in cuffs and his phone was taken from him. Apparently, a warrant was issued for Smith, but officers could not present it. They later presented it more than a week later, with a date that is questionable.

Smith did come onto a news station describing what transpired, but apparently, he had to be given legal advice to not discuss certain parameters as to what is unfolding. There is something here that is not adding up. There has to be more to this story that is going to come out, the question is when and just how interconnected is the shadiness that has been exposed.

Now, I want to talk about some issues I’ve come across as it pertains to our postal mail service. Recently a Postal Service Supervisor was arrested for stealing more than $369,000 in checks. Like you work for the U.S. federal government, and tampering with mail is a federal crime, not to mention you’re doing it at a mail processing center where I’m sure there are plenty of eyes.

There is plenty of mail that includes checks and cash that are being processed daily. As a result, there is no telling how much theft is taking place, and even worse, who is doing it and getting away with it. Similar incidents like this transpired to people I know where money orders were taken from mail and then a priority mail package was delivered without those actual checks in it.

Someone LITERALLY took the checks out of a priority envelope and then intentionally mailed that envelope with nothing inside. This transpired in Beverly Hills, California. To those mailing checks in that city, you might need to be careful and not do it. As a result, the Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating and has a more cautious eye because they have discovered a ton of checks that have been mailed to the IRS that were stolen. That is scary people, so you have more corruption in government affairs than you can imagine.

I think people are under the assumption if they work for the government, they are super protected. This is the same for politicians caught in scandals including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Joe Biden, Cory Mills, Matt Gaetz, Katie Hill, Tom Reed, Elliott Broidy, Rick Gates, Pat Meehan, John Conyers, Kristi Noem, and so much more. The corruption is just scary if you truly think about the U.S. government.

Some Americans have this undying trust and loyalty to politicians, and those who work for the federal government. Stop that undying loyalty. Most people who get into politics, get into it for their own personal gain.

Those who work for the government on local, state or federal think because there is a level of security with their job they can get away with things. The problem is you have an even closer eye on you than you can imagine.

Written By Jason Jones