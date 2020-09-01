SACRAMENTO—California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the first #EqualPayCA event was held on Monday, August 31, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to recognize Black Women’s Equal Pay Day.

The California Labor Commissioner Lilia Garcia-Brower cooperated with the Commission on the Status of Women and Girls (CCSWG) and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newson to arrange a series of #EqualPayCA training on the Equal Pay Act. The Equal Pay Act is a part of the Workplace Rights Ambassador Project (WRAP), which offers women practical solutions to fight unequal payments, increase economic justice, and deal with unfair file claims. The Workplace Rights Ambassador Project (WRAP) tries to connect disenfranchised workers and the Labor Commissioner’s Office.

“The Office of the First Partner and the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls are excited to partner with the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls are excited to partner with the California Labor Commissioner’s Office (LCO) to provide additional #EqualPayCA WARP trainings during Equal Pay Day Months for women of color, and to increase the number of women of color participating in the Ambassador project,” reads a statement.

Participants of the program learn how to protect themselves at workplaces and understand labor laws. The California Labor Commissioner’s Office tries to create opportunities for women who cannot reach out to resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the descendant of a bracero worker and righteous laborers, I understand the many obstacles workers face in defending their workplace rights,” commented Labor Commissioner Lilia Garcia-Brower. “My office started this project to address these obstacles and to get resources into the hands of workers.”

Future training meetings will be updated at www. women.ca.gav.