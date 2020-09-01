CALIFORNIA—California Governor Gavin Newsroom released a new guideline to monitor California’s coronavirus cases and restrict business and school activities by using four different color-codes. The new system started on Monday, August 31, and focuses on new COVID-19 cases.

“Every county in California is assigned to a tier based on its rate of new cases and positivity. At a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least 3 weeks before moving forward. Data is reviewed weekly and tiers are updated on Tuesdays. To move forward, a county must meet the next tier’s criteria for two consecutive weeks. If a county’s metrics worsen for two consecutive weeks, it will be assigned a more restrictive tier. Public health officials are constantly monitoring data and can step in if necessary,” the government of California website states.

The four different color codes include:

Purple (widespread) shows the intense COVID-19 pandemic, including more than 7 new cases per 100,000 people or more than 8% of patients receive positive test results. Many non-essential indoor business operations are closed during this occasion. Red (substantial) is the second-worst scenario when 4 to 7 new cases are discovered per 100,000 residents or 5 to 8% of people receive positive test results. Some non-essential indoor business operations should be restrained under this situation. Orange (moderate) describes the tolerate situation when new cases are f 1 to 3.9 per 100,000 citizens, and the positive test rate turns out 2 to 4.9 %. Some indoor business operations can open based on the institutions. Yellow (minimal) means most indoor business operations remain open following guidance. Less than 1 new case per 100,000 people and less than 2% of positive test results come out.



Counties in the widespread purple tier as of August 31 can operate some businesses and activities with modifications including retail, shopping centers at a maximum of 25 percent capacity, hair salons and barbershops indoors.

Schools are allowed to reopen in-person classes when the counties have received the substantial (red) tier for at least two weeks as well as following COVID-19 Industry Guidance: Schools and School-Based Programs.

The government recommends residents to wear a mask and keep six feet of physical distance in public, wash hands often, and restrain to meet people face-to-face.

For more details visit COVID19.CA.GOV.