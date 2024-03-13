SAN FRANCISCO—On March 10, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that secured a conviction of Ernesto Fuentes-Rodriguez, 40, of Oakland, after a trial by jury for driving under the influence. He was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol (VC 23152(a)) and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater (VC 23152(b)).

The SFDA’s Office announced in a press release that court testimony and other evidence presented at trial, indicated Fuentes-Rodriguez, was drinking beers at a restaurant in San Francisco. On his way home to Oakland, he crossed over double-yellow lines in order to overtake a slower moving vehicle in front of him —a violation of Vehicle Code section 21460. A California Highway Patrol officer spotted this, pulled him over, and their observations triggered a DUI investigation. He failed the Field Sobriety Tests. Breath alcohol measuring devices revealed he had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) over the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

The case against the defendant was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ahmanda Lee, with assistance from paralegals Joshua Nickchen and Andres Hernandez-Ruano, and IT support from Ada Yu and Noaeh Pinaire.

“I would like to thank the jury for their thoughtful attention and consideration of the law,” said Assistant District Attorney Ahmanda Lee. “Drunk driving is a serious public safety issue, and this decision reflects that the citizens of San Francisco will not tolerate such crimes.”

He is currently out of custody. He faces up to six months in county jail for his crimes. Sentencing is scheduled for March 22, 2024.