SAN FRANCISCO—Evacuation orders were lifted after a natural gas leak occurred at 5th Avenue and Clement Street on June 17. Pacific Gas and Electric were able to locate and close the leak and waited until gas levels reached zero before lifting evacuation orders.

Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter made an announcement on Twitter warning people to avoid the 100, 200, 300, and 400 block of Clement Street at approximately 3:40 p.m. Evacuation orders applied to 6th Avenue to Arguello on Clement Street.

One injury was reported by the San Francisco Fire Department who deemed the victim to be okay. The San Francisco Police Officers Association lifted evacuations in the area except for Clement and Cornwall Streets.

An air-conditioned Muni bus and Red Cross vehicle were available to residents who had been displaced during the evacuation. Residents who remained inside buildings in the area were asked to shelter in place by the San Francisco Police Department.

The SFFD announced on twitter that the gas leak had been resolved and businesses could continue as normal at approximately 7:07 p.m. The 200 block of 5th Avenue remained closed.