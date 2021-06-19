SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police Department Robbery Investigators arrested one of the suspects involved in a robbery incident with a parcel delivery driver that took place on June 3. The SFPD are actively searching for the second suspect who stole a box from the delivery driver.

Police responded to a report of a robbery where a 40-year-old parcel delivery driver had been robbed on the unit block of Gough Street at approximately 1:55 p.m., according to a police report. The victim told officers that he had just loaded a cart with boxes for delivery when a male suspect took one of the boxes.

The victim told officers he confronted the suspect who punched him in the face. A struggle over the box then took place. A second suspect driving a tan Toyota SUV struck the victim with the car and the two suspects drove away. The victim was able to retrieve the package and was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

SFPD Robbery Detail Investigators issued a crime alert bulletin and entered the Toyota into law enforcement database as a wanted robbery suspect vehicle. An officer from the California State University SFPD located the Toyota on the 200 block of Buckingham Way on June 17.

The officer detained the subject associated with the car while SFPD Robbery Investigators responded to the scene. SFPD Investigators discovered numerous stolen license plates inside the Toyota after noticing the license plate on the vehicle did not match registration records.

27-year-old Daly City resident, Sean Doherty, was identified as the driver of the suspect vehicle in the June 3 robbery incident, according to a police report. He was placed under arrest and booked into the San Francisco County Jail on charges of robbery, conspiracy, and hit and run with injury.

Investigators have identified the first male suspect who stole the box from the delivery driver and are actively searching for him. The investigation remains open and active by the SFPD Robbery Detail and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.