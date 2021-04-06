SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, April 5, the San Francisco Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect, Evonta Bailey, 24, for a road rage related shooting that occurred on March 18, in San Francisco’s Bayview District.

The suspect had a previous felony charge for bringing and concealing a firearm to the San Francisco Pride Parade in 2019. The shooting left a 25 year-old man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a 13 year-old with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers from the Bayview Police Station responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Thomas Avenue and Quint Street. The officers spoke with witnesses who informed them that they observed two vehicles speed away. Bailey was armed with an automatic weapon after his vehicle was involved in a fender bender with the vehicle carrying the two victims.

Bailey was still wearing his court ordered ankle monitor at the time of his arrest. He was given probation from a 2019 arrest.

Investigators from the SFPD Gang Task Force were able to pinpoint Bailey, who was arrested on March 31 on the 1400 block of San Leandro Boulevard in San Leandro. He is facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of an assault weapon.

Bailey is currently being held in the San Francisco County Jail.