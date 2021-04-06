SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested Evonta Bailey, 24, for attempted homicide.

The police said in a news release that officers from the Bayview Station arrived at Thomas Avenue and Quint Street on Thursday, March 18 at around 3:05 p.m. because of a report of a shooting.

According to the authorities, when the police officers arrived on the scene, several eyewitnesses reported that they heard gunfire and saw two vehicles driving away from the scene of the shooting “at a high rate of speed.”

“While on the scene, dispatch advised officers that a shooting victim was privately transported to a local hospital. It was determined that the two incidents were connected,” said the police.

According to the authorities, the police officers went to the local hospital and “located a 25-year-old male victim who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. A second victim, a 13-year-old male juvenile, was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.”

The police explained the 13-year-old suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and was not struck by gunfire.

The authorities said they have determined the incident arose from a road rage incident at the 3rd Street and Palou Avenue “shortly before the shooting.”

After the road rage incident, police say the suspect found the victims “armed with an automatic rifle,” and “fired several rounds at them while they were in their vehicle.”

Police noted the suspect subsequently ran to a nearby vehicle, which was being driven by a second accomplice, and fled the scene.

“The driver (second suspect) is still outstanding. This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” said a police spokesman to The San Francisco News. “We do not have identification/suspect description to release at this time.”

According to the authorities, the SFPD Gang Task Force took over the investigation and established that Bailey, a resident of San Francisco, was the shooting suspect.

“On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, Bailey was taken into custody on the 1400 block of San Leandro Boulevard in San Leandro. At the time of his arrest Bailey was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor as a requirement of his federal probation for felon in possession of a firearm,” said the police.

Jail records at the San Francisco County Jail indicate Bailey is being held without bond for two counts of attempted murder, one count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, discharge of a firearm at an inhabited enclosure, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, possession of an assault weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The San Francisco Police still consider this as an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.” All tipsters will remain anonymous.