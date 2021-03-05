SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, February 25, a team of investigators from the San Francisco Police Department and federal agents served a search warrant at the home of Cameron Ybarra on Stillman Street after a tow truck driver accused Ybarra of shooting at him. On February 23, the tow truck driver attempted to impound a 2017 Mercedes registered to Ybarra, the San Francisco Police Department disclosed.

The driver told authorities he heard a loud noise and he saw a bullet hole in the driver side door. As he hooked the Mercedes to the tow truck, he said the suspect pointed an automatic assault rifle at him. The driver unhooked the car from the tow truck, fled and called 9-1-1.

When the police and federal agents arrived at Ybarra’s home on February 25, he resisted arrest, but was apprehended after a struggle. In their search of Ybarra’s home investigators found several weapons including an assault rifle, ‘ghost guns’ (privately made firearms), ammunition, magazines, body armor, and materials, suspected bombs, and fake identification.

Authorities had to evacuate the apartment building while a team from the SFPD Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit removed an explosive device from the premises. Ybarra was treated at a local hospital and later booked in San Francisco County Jail. His charges include possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an explosive device, and resisting arrest. Ybarra’s arrest record dates back to 2016.

He has been arrested for burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, receiving or concealing stolen property, shoplifting, and parole violation. Ybarra is currently on probation for a burglary he committed in September 2019.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444.