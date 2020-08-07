Facebook And Twitter Censor Trump’s Post*

UNITED STATES—Facebook and Twitter censored President Trump’s post including COVID-19 information and took forceful action on Wednesday, August 5.

According to Patch and other reports, Facebook and Twitter removed posts on the president’s accounts which included a video clip of a Fox News interview where he stated that children are “almost immune” to COVID-19.

Facebook Spokesperson Andy Stone, said on August 5 that “This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation.” Twitter froze the @TeamTrump account later on the same day, since the account shared the same interview video clip posted by President Trump, saying the video was “in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation.”

“If you look at children, I mean they’re able to throw it off very easily”, President Trump stated in the White House’s press conference video. “if you look at the numbers in terms of mortality, fatality, the numbers for children under a certain age, meaning young, their immune systems are very very strong.” In the Fox interview aired on August 5, he said children should return to school because they are “almost immune” to the coronavirus, as NBC reported on August 6.

On the other hand, Courtney Parella, a spokeswoman aiding Trump’s campaign said “Another day, another display of Silicon Valley’s flagrant bias against this president, where the rules are only enforced in one direction,” “The president was stating a fact that children are less susceptible to the coronavirus.” She added “Social media companies are not the arbiters of truth”, according to Patch.

