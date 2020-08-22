LOUISVILLE—The story of Breonna Taylor’s death on March 13 has spread all over the world, and at the same time misinformation has been circulating on social media. The police who were investigating Taylor’s apartment for drugs had a “no-knock” warrant, and her boyfriend had shot the police before Taylor was killed by the police.

After Breonna Taylor was killed by three police, Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison, rumors have been circulating on social media.

“They had the wrong address AND their real suspect was already in custody,” by Ben Crump, an attorney supporting the family.

“Three police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor after barging into her house without a warrant …”, by Democratic Party.

These are misinformation and the facts of the March 13 night are following.

On Thursday, March 12, Judge Mary Shaw signed five “no-knock” warrants including Breonna Taylor’s south Louisville apartment for a large narcotics investigation, according to abc’s report. She was listed on the warrant, as detectives witnessed their main suspect and her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, entered her apartment in January. Detectives said drug traffickers might receive packages at different locations to avoid detection, said abc.

Police executed the warrant for Taylor’s apartment at 12:40 a.m. on March 13, said The Courier Journal. Police also executed a search warrant at a reported drug house on Elliott Avenue in the Russell neighborhood at 12:40 a.m., finding Glover and charging him. His arrest was recorded at 2:43 a.m., but the search time for Elliott on a copy of property log might have been rewritten afterward, according to The Courier Journal.

Taylor was in bed with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker, when police officers began banging on her door. Walker suspected a home invasion and shot once at the lower part of the door at 12:43 a.m., according to his arrest citation. Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly had been shot in his legs.

“As soon as the shot hit I could feel the hit in my leg and so I just returned fire. I got four rounds off and it was like simultaneous”, Mattingly said to abc. He said he shot two more times, and then told other officers he’d been shot. It was reported over the radio at 12:43 a.m., according to a CAD report provided by the mayor. Detective Myles Cosgrove fired shots from inside the apartment, while Brett Hankison shot 10 rounds from outside, according to abc’s report based on the termination letter.

Abc reported that 120 Louisville Metro Police Department officers went to the apartment in hours after the shooting, but no one had gone into the apartment to rescue Taylor until Walker was called out, according to the Taylor family attorneys. Walker had dialed 911 to report the accident, but he was totally upset.

After Walker surrendered to police, SWAT moved into the apartment but just found Taylor unresponsive on the floor. The investigation eventually found no drugs at Taylor’s apartment, and no-knock warrants have been banned in Louisville since her death, said USA TODAY.