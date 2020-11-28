CALIFORNIA — According to the Los Angeles Times, families who were living in vacant homes were evicted by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 25.

The eviction occurred in the neighborhood of El Sereno the night before Thanksgiving. Hours before CAP removed them, nearly 20 families moved into the vacant homes. Videos and images of the evictions were posted on social media.

Videos included protestors chanting “Shame on you!” as CAP evicted individuals.

Kevin de Leon, councilman for Los Angeles’ 14th district, called the images “heartbreaking and “unacceptable.” In addition, he said on Instagram that he is “working with state elected officials to find permanent solutions so more families can safely move in.”

The councilman also said that he reached out to California Governor Gavin Newsom to talk about “the need to restore these remaining properties” and enact legislation to “give the city more authority over these properties.”

Governor Newsom is currently quarantining with his family after being exposed to an officer who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

It was reported by the LA Times in September 2020 that the price in Los Angeles to build a unit for housing homeless people has increased to $531,000.

In El Sereno, the California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) own some of the houses. As the coronavirus began spreading in the United States, homeless Los Angelenos began living in the houses.