SAN FRANCISCO — On Tuesday, November 24, actress Winona Ryder sold her San Francisco home for around $5 million, as reported by SFist.

Ryder first purchased the Victorian home twenty-five years ago for $1.3 million. According to Realtor, the house is 59.73 percent more expensive than properties that are nearby.

Located in Cow Hollow and built in 1902, the house has 3,140 square feet and has views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Bay Area, and Alcatraz Island. In addition, the two-story house has a total of 7 rooms, which includes 3 bedrooms.

Winona Laura Horowitz — professionally known as Winona Ryder — is an actress who has starred in movies like Beetlejuice (1988), The Last Word (2008), and A Scanner Darkly (2006). Currently, Ryder plays Joyce Byers on Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Named after her birthplace (Winona, Minnesota), Ryder has been nominated for a Golden Globe three times and won in 1994 for her role in the movie, The Age of Innocence (1993).

The news of Ryder, 49, selling her home comes after the house of late actor and comedian Robin Williams sold his SF home for $5.35 million. It also comes around the same time that Jeff Franklin, creator of Full House and Fuller House, sold the SF home where both sitcoms were filmed for the same price.