San Jose, CA — On the morning of Tuesday, January 28, 2025, a fatal crash occurred on southbound US-101 at the northbound State Route 85 connector, according to CHPFatal.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 9:18 AM.

A vehicle lost control and veered off the roadway, striking a tree. The crash occurred on the right shoulder and was initially not visible to passing motorists. Emergency responders, including the San Jose Fire Department, arrived to find the vehicle severely damaged.

The identity of the deceased has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Officials are working to determine whether speed, impairment, or other factors contributed to the crash.

Single-Vehicle Collisions and Comparative Negligence

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road features share some responsibility.

California’s Comparative Negligence rule means that, even if those injured in accidents are found partially at fault, they may still be eligible to receive partial compensation for damages. A personal injury attorney can play a critical role in sorting through these details to help victims and their families get the compensation they deserve.

