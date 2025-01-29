San Jose, CA – A pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning, January 29, 2025, marking the city’s third pedestrian fatality of the year, according to NBC Bay Area.

The incident occurred around 6:30 AM at the intersection of Sherlock and Kimball drives.

Preliminary reports indicate that a male driver was heading north on Sherlock Drive when he hit a female pedestrian crossing at the intersection.

Emergency responders transported the woman to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released her identity.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police have not determined if speed or impairment played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to contact the San Jose Police Department.

Pedestrian Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Drivers have a Duty of Care towards pedestrians, who are particularly vulnerable in traffic accidents. This responsibility includes being vigilant for pedestrians near the roadway and, if a fatal collision occurs, staying with the victim, alerting emergency responders, and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

