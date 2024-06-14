Yountville, CA – A tragic head-on collision east of Yountville resulted in one fatality and five injuries on Saturday afternoon, June 8, 2024, according to CBS News Bay Area. The driver believed responsible for the crash fled the scene on foot and is currently being sought by authorities.

The collision occurred around 4:20 PM in front of Silverado Vineyards at 6121 Silverado Trail, between Oak Knoll and Yountville Cross Road. A vehicle traveling southbound on Silverado Trail four individuals on board veered into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with another vehicle carrying two occupants.

The impact of the collision was severe, leading to the immediate death of one person. The other individuals involved in the crash sustained various injuries and were promptly transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The driver of the southbound vehicle abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has launched a search for the fleeing driver and urges anyone with information to come forward.

Wrongful Death Claims

Whether or not a collision results in criminal charges for any of those involved, families who have lost a loved one in a fatal collision may be able to file a Wrongful Death claim with the insurance provider of the at-fault driver.

The compensation provided by a Wrongful Death claim can relieve the financial burdens created by medical expenses, burial costs, and the loss of income needed to support the deceased’s dependents.

Insurance companies will work to reduce any claim they cannot deny. This is where the help of a knowledgeable personal injury attorney proves invaluable, negotiating on behalf of victims and their families to ensure they receive proper compensation.