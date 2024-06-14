Pleasant Hill, CA – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is actively searching for a driver involved in a severe collision on Sunday afternoon, June 9, 2024, that left one person seriously injured on southbound Interstate Highway 680 near Pleasant Hill, according to CBS News Bay Area.

CHP reports that the incident occurred at approximately 2:07 PM on southbound I-680, just south of Willow Pass Road. They received a call reporting a two-vehicle crash involving a dark gray Acura TL and a black BMW 320i.

Witnesses reported that the unidentified driver of the Acura was speeding and weaving dangerously in and out of lanes. This reckless behavior caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which then crashed into a BMW being driven by a woman with a dog.

The female driver of the BMW sustained major injuries and was promptly transported to a hospital, where she is expected to recover. Fortunately, the dog was unharmed and was taken to a local animal shelter before being reunited with family members.

The driver of the Acura fled the scene on foot and was last seen heading south towards the Homewood Suites by Hilton at 650 Ellinwood Way in Pleasant Hill. The CHP is urging anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

