Oakville, CA – A fatal crash early Thursday morning, June 20, 2024, on Highway 29 in Napa County resulted in the death of at least one person, according to KRON.

Around 5:40 AM when California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers were alerted to the collision just north of the Robert Mondavi Winery. Upon arriving at the scene, they determined the severity of the crash warranted the involvement of the county coroner.

Napa County Sheriff’s Office closed a section of Highway 29 between Oakville Cross Road and Highway 128 to facilitate investigations. By 8:07 AM, all lanes of Highway 29 had been reopened, allowing traffic to resume its normal flow.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash, the identity of the deceased, and whether any other individuals were involved have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

