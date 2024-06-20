SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, June 17, the San Francisco Fire Department reported that at 5:46 am. they responded to a reported outside fire in the 50 block of Columbus Avenue in the financial district of the region.

At 6:29 a.m., the SFFD reported that it was a working structure fire with a fire between two buildings. There were no injuries reported during the blaze.

Motorists were advised to avoid the region. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze by 7:25 a.m. No individuals were displaced during the incident.