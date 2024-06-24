HOLLYWOOD—Hollywood is mourning the lost of acting titan Donald Sutherland, who died at the age of 88 on Thursday, June 20. Sutherland passed away in Miami, Florida after battling a long illness. No exact cause of death was disclosed to the public. News was confirmed by Donald’s son, Kiefer Sutherland via his Instagram account.

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived,” Kiefer stated.

Donald Sutherland, who was born in Canada was revered as an actor in the entertainment industry starring in a plethora of films during his nearly 60 plus years career. He is known for his roles in the films “The Dirty Dozen,” “M*A*S*H,” and “Kelly’s Heroes.” He co-starred with Oscar-winner Jane Fonda in the thriller, “Klute,” “Don’t Look Now” alongside Julie Christie, “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1978), “Ordinary People” alongside Mary Tyler Moore, “JFK” and “Six Degrees of Separation.”

He earned an Emmy Award for his work in the HBO film “Citizen X.” He was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Actor for his work in “Don’t Look Now.” He was nominated for 9 Golden Globe Awards during his career winning twice for Supporting Actor for “Citizen X” and “Path to War.” During his acting career, Donald was never nominated for an Academy Award despite appearing in many films where his co-stars or the films he appeared in were nominated for top honors. He was given an Honorary Academy Award in 2017.

He was inducted into the Canada Walk of Fame in March 2000. Donald most recently appeared in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” alongside Rachel Zegler, where he portrayed President Coriolanus Snow. His last final film, “Heart Land” was Donald’s last film role. A release date for the film has not yet been disclosed. He has a recurring role in the TV series, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.”

The actor was married three times during his lifetime. His first marriage was to Lois May Hardwick. His second marriage was to Shirley Douglas, with whom he shares children Kiefer and Rachel. His third marriage was to Francine Racette, where he shared three sons: Rossif, Angus, and Roeg.