SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, June 20, the SFPD reported that they are investigating a homicide that transpired in the Ingleside District.

The SFPD reported on June 18, at approximately 11:09 p.m., officers from the Ingleside Station responded to the area of Mission Street and Silver Avenue regarding a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid and medics arrived on scene. Despite the life-saving efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim was pronounced dead on scene. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide unit is leading the investigation. This remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.