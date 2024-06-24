SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, June 22, the San Francisco Fire Department reported that they battled a 2-acre fire at Hawes Street and Underwood Avenue.

Firefighters were dispatched at 9:04 p.m. The blaze was under control by 11:05 p.m. One structure located at 1699 Hawes Street was damaged as a result of the fire. There were no reports of any injuries or individuals being displaced.

Crews from SFFD Battalion 10 had a quick response and set up structure protections that led to this warehouse at 1699 Hawes being saved. The warehouse sustained exterior damage, and 2 acres of vegetation and trees were damaged. Officials responded to a wind-driven fire in the Bayview District. The cause of the fire is reported as accidental.