SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, June 21, the San Francisco Fire Department reported a water main break on the 100 block of Laidley at Harper.

It was reported at 10:24 a.m. where units arrived on the scene and confirmed a street water break, sending volumes of water down Harper Street and Randolph Street.

Crews from #yoursffd Battalion 6 formed a water break with a fire hose to deflect water and mud from entering several homes. The tactic was successful in helping mitigate damage. Seven buildings on Randall were impacted as a result of the water main break.

As of 12:01 p.m. Friday, the SFFD were helping at least seven homeowners to remove water and mud from their properties. There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.