Fremont, CA – A fatal collision involving multiple vehicles, including a big rig, led to the closure of several lanes on southbound Interstate 680 in Fremont for several hours on Thursday, July 18, 2024, as reported by KRON4.

The accident occurred just after 7:00 AM on southbound I-680, north of the Mission Boulevard South off-ramp. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash involved five vehicles, one of which was a big rig carrying approximately 10,000 pounds of beef.

Investigators have stated that the driver of the big rig did not stop in time during a traffic slow-down, causing it to collide with the rear of a Toyota Venza. This big rig lost control after this first impact and struck three additional vehicles before veering down an embankment on the right shoulder of the highway.

The driver of the Toyota Venza was killed at the scene. Two other individuals sustained minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment. CHP confirmed that drugs and alcohol were not suspected factors in the crash.

Wrongful Death Claims

Establishing fault in a collision can depend on multiple factors. One crucial way a personal injury attorney can assist grieving families is by determining legal liability after the loss of a loved one in a traffic accident.

If another party is found to hold some responsibility for the death, the family may be eligible to file a Wrongful Death claim with the at-fault driver’s insurance provider. This claim can provide compensation to help cover hospital fees, burial costs, and the loss of support for the deceased’s dependents.