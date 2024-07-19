HOLLYWOOD—I had been eagerly awaiting this movie after learning it would be the final installment in Ti West’s trilogy that started with “X.” I will admit I was not immediately sold on “X” when I first heard about the movie, but after watching it wowed me, it was truly one of the great horror flicks of the past 10 years with a crazy twist and tons of moments that left me aghast.

That film was followed by the flick “Pearl” which was more like a prequel to “X” explaining how our villains in the first movie rose to prominence. “Pearl” was not as epic as “X” to me, but it was still a decent movie. Now, we usher in the third and final entry, “MaXXXine” which is touted as a horror flick, but I would beg to differ. It is more like a mystery/thriller combined with some elements of horror, but is NOT full on horror as I would deem it and that is a problem.

Why? As a viewer you might be expecting one thing and you’re getting something completely different. The film follows Maxine as we enter the year 1985. West does an exceptional job shooting the flick with a unique style that feels almost documentary at times, and almost like a snuff film with certain kills that unfold. There is one death that is just brutal and vicious and the blood while graphic is tame compared to what is typically over the top in the horror genre.

Maxine (Mia Goth) has auditioned for a part in the upcoming horror film “The Puritan II” which she ultimately nabs, but that is backdrop to the danger that is haunting Hollywood. There is a serial killer, ‘The Night Stalker’ who has been murdering women in the region. It has left the city on edge and plenty of women concerned about their safety at night. One of those ladies is portrayed by Halsey. The dichotomy is that The Night Stalker is not committing some of the murders that are being highlighted on the big screen, that is another threat who wears black leather gloves, a black hat and black trench coat.

This mysterious figure takes a liking to Maxine who he watches during one of her peep shows. So yea, “MaXXXine” initially becomes a whodunit and while captivating to watch, the big reveal is ultimately a let down in my opinion. I will say you do need to see “X” to connect the dots to some of the happenings that are unfolding here. Goth is fantastic as the character, she is the one element of the movie that is truly a blessing to see on the screen. She encapsulates this character and you absolutely believe her in the role. She is charismatic, blunt, dangerous, yet compassionate all at the same time.

This movie is no slouch with the acting talent as Elizabeth Debicki, Kevin Bacon, Michelle Monaghan and Bobby Cannavale all appear in supporting roles. Debicki portrays the director of Maxine’s upcoming flick who is a bit of a character to say the least. Bacon is having a role in 2024 portraying a detective who wants Maxine’s past to be exposed, while Monaghan and Cannavale portray detectives hunting for the elusive Night Stalker killer.

I did not hate “MaXXXine,” but I just wanted a bit more. I wanted to be as captivated watching this finale as I was with watching “X.” The problem is that they’re two different movies, with one overlapping element, Mia Goth. While “MaXXXine” is a solid send off for the trilogy, it is not as grand as the first two movies in Ti West’s trilogy.