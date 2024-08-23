San Jose, CA — A man lost his life Thursday night, August 22, 2024, after being struck by a vehicle in San Jose, marking the city’s 34th fatal collision and 13th pedestrian fatality of the year, according to NBC Bay Area.

The incident unfolded at approximately 8:50 PM near the intersection of Automation Parkway and Hostetter Road, a bustling area that connects residential neighborhoods to commercial centers.

San Jose Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, they found an adult male who had been severely injured. Emergency medical personnel quickly transported the man to a nearby hospital, where, despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and fully cooperated with law enforcement, according to San Jose PD. The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of his family.

