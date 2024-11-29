San Jose, CA—A person lost their life Tuesday night, November 26, 2024, after being struck by a vehicle on southbound Interstate 680 near the Berryessa Road exit, according to NBC Bay Area News.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that the accident occurred around 9:30 p.m., causing significant traffic congestion in the area as authorities responded to the scene.

CHP officials confirmed that the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the site and cooperated with the investigation. Preliminary reports indicate that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the incident.

The southbound lanes of I-680 were closed temporarily following the crash, creating delays for drivers in the busy stretch of freeway. By late evening, traffic conditions had started to improve as lanes reopened.

It remains unclear why the individual was on the highway. Authorities are working to determine the circumstances that led to the collision.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of family members. The CHP continues to investigate the incident.

