San Ramon, CA—A pedestrian lost their life early Wednesday morning, November 27, 2024, in a fatal crash on southbound Interstate 680 in San Ramon, according to NBC Bay Area News.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that the accident occurred around 4:40 a.m. when a pedestrian reportedly entered the freeway south of Crow Canyon Road and was struck by a vehicle. The CHP responded to the scene, and two lanes of southbound I-680 were closed as they investigated the collision.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and cooperated with the CHP’s investigation. No further details about the vehicle involved or the exact cause of the crash has been released, and the authorities are working to understand what led to the pedestrian entering the freeway.

Traffic was impacted for a short period, with the lanes reopening around 6:30 a.m. The investigation is still ongoing, and while the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, authorities have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Partial Liability in Pedestrian Accidents

California Law does not consider pedestrians to have the right-of-way under all circumstances, such as if they attempt to cross outside of a crosswalk. However, motorists are never relieved of the expectation to provide pedestrians with a Duty of Care toward their safety.

It may therefore be determined that a motorist is held only partially liable in a pedestrian accident. Should that be the case, they would be financially responsible for the victim’s recovery costs in proportion to their degree of liability.

