HOLLYWOOD—A strike was finally made against the Tuku 4 on last week’s episode of “Survivor.” This week’s episode, ‘Flipping the Win Switch’ witnessed more chaos with our final eight, as Caroline realized Sue was not pleased with her. Sue also is not happy with Kyle either. Good thing Sue has her idol still and wants KYLE out!

Caroline tried to repair that rift with Sue, and jeez cry me a river Caroline because I would not buy what you are selling, but Sue fell for it, perhaps she is playing her pal. Jeez, Andy is getting on my nerves a bit, his ego is much bigger than what it should be considering how bad of a player he was the first few episodes.

Genevieve realized that she wanted to disconnect emotionally from players to get further in the game would work. I found it fascinating that Kyle, Genevieve and Sam realized they needed each other to get further in the game, just as Teeny, Rachel, Sue, Caroline and Andy formed their five. I will admit I like the three as the underdogs in the game compared to the five who think they are running things.

The game got shook up as someone had to take a journey. The tribe had to agree or whoever pulls the purple rock gets a chance to go get an advantage. Sam and Genevieve both wanted to go on the boat. Really Rachel? You’re being greedy and that might hurt you in the long run, and she garnered the opportunity to take that journey; you already have an idol, greed is a deadly sin Rachel.

Rachel was forced to play a game, one where if she loses she cannot vote. Yeah, that is the thing, when you risk you can lose majorly. Wow, she got the advantage just in the nick of time. What was the advantage? The opportunity for her to block a vote from another player. It is secret, but is it really? When the player goes to vote, they are going to know it was Rachel, and not to mention you can only use it up until the final six.

Good luck, you better have a good idea of what you say? Rachel admitted she lost her vote, but Sam was not buying what she was selling. Rachel spilled to Caroline and Sue, and planned to tell Teeny and Andy also. Why can’t people keep secrets? Sue revealed to Rachel that trust means everything to her. Genevieve pitched to Rachel to consider a move against Sue or Andy, Rachel played along, but it was apparent she wanted Andy out. Andy didn’t like to hear he was being targeted either.

So the Immunity Challenge was the classic, stacking word challenge, where balance means everything. Ok. I’m surprised how good everyone was doing in this challenge with so many letters. Sam, Rachel and Genevieve were all fighting to win with Genevieve, Sam and Rachel losing it all, as Teeny and Kyle crawled back to gain the lead, but they all dropped.

It looked like a battle between Genevieve and Rachel, but Genevieve dropped giving Rachel the prime opportunity for victory, she just has to get back to the platform, as Kyle was close to her tail, but he didn’t catch up in time. If I see a stealth elimination of the bottom three with this five this season is going to be an absolute bummer. So, it’s either Genevieve or Kyle getting the boot based on the edit, I guess.

Kyle was the obvious target, but Rachel is considering Genevieve or Sam before taking Kyle out of the game. Teeny, pitched Kyle to Genevieve and Sam and they agreed, but Genevieve wants to make a move, but Teeny was not willing to make a move. Andy warned Kyle that he’s in major trouble. Andy was willing to take a shot at Genevieve, but Caroline was not. Hmm, Tribal Council is starting quite early, perhaps something interesting may happen tonight?

Kyle and Sam brought up valid points that they’re on the bottom, but there are others in bigger power positions. The rest of the conversations felt dull and lackluster to say the least. Jeff is just giving these players lip service at this point in the game. Kyle started to make a serious argument to go after someone bigger than himself. It was so apparent that Genevieve or Kyle was getting the boot before the episode concludes.

Yeah, this was a super boring, elongated Tribal Council and for absolutely nothing. Idols need to start having an expiration on them, as the longer people hold onto them, the more boring the game becomes in my opinion. Looks like Teeny didn’t expect to see her name written down, and whoever did that, it was a smart move to cause disruption. “Survivor” has to do a better job with the editing because it was so obvious that Kyle was getting the boot, I saw it as soon as he lost the IC.

Next week the fun really kicks off I hope, as we see a possible women’s alliance, Genevieve and Sam plotting and Andy making another treacherous move. Until then “Survivor” fanatics!