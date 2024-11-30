UNITED STATES—OMG, I feel like my brain is about to explode. There is so much going on right now and it feels like once November comes around we’re moving like a million miles a minute. Guess what? I have to stop take a breath and realize you cannot do it all.

I’m juggling at work and gosh is it chaotic right now, factor in the impending holiday and I’m cooking as well and I’m trying to get prepared for the Christmas holiday with decorations for the house. I feel like I do not have enough time in the day and I’m trying to find more time. Here’s the reality, it’s only 24 hours and you’re not getting more than that.

With that said, America, breathe, breathe, breathe. All will be ok, just pace yourself. I’m starting to realize when I’m super busy, if there is something I can’t get to, I just can’t get to it. It is that simple. It is NOT the end of the world, it is just going to be placed on the backburner for awhile and if anyone is not happy with that, that’s their problem not mine.

You cannot be everywhere all the time, and that is something I used to always think I was capable of doing, but as you age, the body tells you otherwise. I’m going to be dealing with family members who I only see once a year, some can be annoying. Sorry, I just have to say it and I’m not going to sugarcoat it. There are family members that you just don’t get along with. There are going to be discussions about religion, politics, dating, work, finances and so much more.

Stay away from politics, just don’t get into that argument because there are going to be people who didn’t vote for who you voted for. Do you want an actual fight amongst family members over something so stupid and trivial? No. Making the situation worse is that the children will be exposed to the theatrics as well.

I had to pick up a few items for the feast and I could not believe that I couldn’t find the items that I needed. I could not find flour. I literally had to go to four different stores, and I was literally stumped; everyone was out of it and the big cooking day of all days was still more than several days away. Yeah, I’m a big proponent of making sure that you purchase items in advance if you possibly can, but jeez, I can see if I was waiting until Wednesday, but it was like Friday. That was a slight hiccup in plans because some dishes that I wanted to prep early I was not able to do so, which made my schedule a bit tighter than what I normally would like to be entangled in.

As a result I found myself doing things in the wee hours of the night and I am not a night person at all. I’m a morning person, I like to get up and get things going as soon as I possibly can. However, when it comes to night, my body starts to shut down. So much to the point that I find myself fighting to keep my eyes open when I should be shutting them. Just the previous week, I got home super late, then I had more work to do and before you know it, it was like 2:30 in the morning. I was ready and wanting to sleep, but my body was not allowing me to do what I wanted to do: sleep. That is the thing about life, you can never really do the things you want to do when you want to do them, and you sometimes have to pivot and you have to do it in ways that can add onto your stress, not limit the stress.

Stress is part of life, whether you want to believe it or not, you’re going to have to endure it, the thing is to manage it the best way you know how. There are certain things that are more stressful than others. Then there are those things that are NOT stressful at all, and we make a mountain out of nothing. There is that saying to not sweat the small stuff, but sometimes we don’t know what else to do, but to sweat those things because it causes a hiccup in our plans. That is where adaptability comes into play. Adapt the best way you know how because they do say, “What doesn’t kill you, simply makes you stronger.”