SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, November 25, 2024, the San Francisco DA’s Office reported that it secured convictions of Sergio Barillas Perez, 32, after a trial by jury of sexually assaulting two women in two separate incidents in December 2021 and February 2022.

Barillas Perez was convicted of rape by force (PC 261(a)(2)), assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury (PC 245(a)(4)), and false imprisonment (PC 236) of the first victim, and attempted rape by force (PC 664/261(a)(2)), assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury (PC 245(a)(4)), criminal threats (PC 422), and assault with intent to commit rape (PC 220(a)), along with personal infliction of great bodily injury allegations (PC 12022.8, 12022.7(a)) as to the second victim.

The SFDA’s Office indicated that according to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, on December 11, 2021, the defendant lured a woman into his garage in the Excelsior District where he strangled and raped her. On February 2, 2022, after Barillas Perez followed a woman out of a bar in the Inner Sunset, he strangled her to unconsciousness and attempted to rape her.

Barillas Perez is currently in custody pending sentencing. A sentencing date will be scheduled after the next court date of January 16, 2025.

