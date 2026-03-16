San Jose, CA – In the early hours of Saturday, March 14, 2026, a hit-and-run resulted in the death of a pedestrian, according to NBC Bay Area.

The San Jose Police Department reports that the accident took place around 2:30 AM at West Hedding Street and Coleman Avenue.

Authorities said the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene without stopping. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The collision prompted road closures in the area that lasted several hours while investigators processed the scene.

No additional details regarding the identity of the deceased or a description of the suspect vehicle had been released at the time of reporting. The investigation remains ongoing.

California Hit-and-Run Laws

California Law requires drivers involved in a collision to stop their vehicle, notify law enforcement, and exchange insurance information with others involved. Failure to do so, considered to be a “hit-and-run,” is a misdemeanor in cases of property damage and a felony when someone has been injured.

Hit-and-Runs and Wrongful Death Claims

The compensation provided by a wrongful death claim can financially support families grieving the loss of a loved one due to another person’s negligence. These funds can go toward hospital bills, burial expenses, and help support any dependents of the deceased.

In cases where the at-fault party escapes justice, families may still be able to pursue compensation through their own uninsured driver coverage. A personal injury attorney can offer guidance on what options they may have available and negotiate with insurance companies to ensure that victims receive the best settlement possible.

For more information on wrongful death claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.