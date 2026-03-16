SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, March 13, at approximately 2:10 p.m., police officers from the San Francisco Police Department and firefighters from the San Francisco Fire Department were dispatched to an apartment building, located on 988 Howard Street on the 900 block of Howard Street in South of Market (SoMa) for a stabbing.

When San Francisco officials arrived, they discovered one individual with many stab wounds. The team began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the individual. Paramedics arrived to provide emergency first aid. Even though they attempted first aid, it was in vain. The individual succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene. The SFPD and SFFD proclaimed the death of this individual as a homicide.

The investigation is being handled by the San Francisco Police Department’s Homicide Detail. No details about a suspect have been released to the public. Anyone with details on the incident is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or leave a text message with its Text-A-Tip Hotline at TIP411, starting the message with ‘SFPD.’