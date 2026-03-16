SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, March 13, the San Francisco Police Department announced that a suspect has been arrested for a cell phone robbery.

On March 12, officers in the area of Geary/Webster at approximately 7:20 p.m., when they observed a robbery of a cell phone. Officers immediately jumped into action and detained the suspect, ultimately reuniting the victim with her property.

During the investigation, two additional victims approached the officers and advised they had been assaulted by the suspect as well. They were treated on scene by paramedics. One of the victims was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as Nathan Winters, 37, of San Francisco. The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details on the incident should contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.