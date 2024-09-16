San Jose, CA – Early Thursday morning, September 12, 2024, the victim of a fatal pedestrian collision was found on northbound Highway 101 with no sign of the vehicle involved, according to NBC Bay Area.

Around 4:30 AM California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers were alerted to someone lying in the right lane of 101 under the Story Road overpass. Emergency responders reported that it appeared a large vehicle struck the pedestrian.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision. As part of the investigation, CHP officers closed the center and right lanes, causing traffic delays during the morning commute.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, and no further details about the vehicle involved have been made available. The CHP continues to investigate the incident to determine what led to this fatal event.

Pedestrian Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Drivers have a specific “Duty of Care” towards pedestrians, who are particularly vulnerable in traffic accidents. This responsibility includes being vigilant for pedestrians near the roadway and, if a fatal collision occurs, staying with the victim, alerting emergency responders, and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

For those who lose a loved one in a pedestrian accident, filing a Wrongful Death claim with the assistance of an experienced attorney can provide compensation for medical bills, funeral costs, and other related damages.

If the at-fault driver avoids legal consequences, compensation might still be available through a family member’s uninsured driver coverage. Consulting with a personal injury attorney can help determine the best options in such cases.