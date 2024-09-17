Hayward, CA – An 18-year-old woman lost her life in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, September 15, 2024, on Interstate 580 near the Grove Way onramp, according to KRON.

The crash was reported at approximately 9:37 AM when a gray Nissan truck flipped over and collided with an embankment. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers discovered the woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, had been fatally injured. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Though the cause of the crash remains under investigation, CHP officers suspect that fatigue may have played a role, as initial evidence points to the possibility that the driver may have dozed off before the vehicle lost control.

Authorities urge drivers to stay vigilant, especially when traveling long distances or during early morning hours when fatigue can be dangerous on the road.

Liability in Single-Vehicle Collisions

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road conditions share some responsibility. A personal injury attorney plays a critical role in sorting through these details to help victims and their families get the compensation they deserve.

Once liability is determined, the attorney can negotiate with insurance companies, who often try to reduce payouts. That means having legal representation can be vital to ensure victims receive fair compensation for their loss.