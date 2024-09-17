SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, September 16, the San Francisco Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that they battled a one-alarm structure fire on Sunday, September 15.

The SFFD responded to the area of Hyde and Eddy Street for a reported structure fire at a six-story multi-residential dwelling. Officials confirmed a active fire on the sixth floor of this structure.

Firefighters quickly rescued one adult and two cats from this fire, all requiring medical care and attention. This fire was an accidental kitchen fire, and three individuals were displaced from it. There were no reports of any other injuries during the incident.

“Thank you to @y0ung_cpho @lul_suebandzz for contributing video to this overview,” the SFFD said in a statement.