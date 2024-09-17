SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, September 14, the San Francisco Police Department indicated in a news release that on September 12, at 3:46 p.m., officers and investigators participating in a city-wide operation with investigators from the Daly City Police Department, worked together to locate, conduct surveillance, and apprehend a known organized retail burglary crew and their vehicle.

The suspects committed numerous burglaries in the city and county of San Francisco and San Mateo County. The loss of the burglaries is estimated to be more than 100 thousand dollars by the retail businesses.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle in the area of the 3200 block of 20th Avenue when they spotted the suspect vehicle travel to two different shopping malls in San Mateo County. When the suspect vehicle arrived at a mall on the unit block of Serramonte Center in Daly City, two occupants exited the vehicle and were subsequently taken into custody while entering the mall.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and a short time later, was located by SFPD City-Wide Street Crimes Units in the area of 16th Street and Bryant Street with two occupants. Both were taken into custody without incident. A search of that vehicle yielded a firearm and stolen merchandise.

During the course of the investigation, investigators developed probable cause to arrest Jeremiah Sledge, 22, of San Francisco, Julian Gacutan, 18, of South San Francisco, Rahjon Brown, 18, of San Francisco, and Marreanna Variste, 25, of San Francisco. Sledge, Gacutan, Brown, and Variste were all transported to the Daly City Police Department for booking.

The suspect vehicle was towed for further investigation. The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.