NEW YORK/BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, September 16, the feds arrested rapper and music mogul Diddy, whose real name is Sean Love Combs, 54, inside the lobby of the Park Hyatt hotel in Manhattan. TMZ first reported the news of the musician’s arrest indicating that Diddy was taken to a federal building in Manhattan after a grand jury indictment.

He was seen strolling around New York City with his son King Combs before his arrest. Additional details about Diddy’s arrest is expected to be disclosed on Tuesday, September 17. Charges announced by authorities indicated that Diddy was being charged with three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering conspiracy and kidnapping.

The indictment notes that Combs “engaged in persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals.” The indictment also details allegations dating back to 2008 where the mogul is accused of hosting “freak-offs” to “fulfill his sexual desires.” Diddy is described in the indictment as the head of a criminal enterprise and utilized his “power and prestige” to threaten and intimidate victims.

The indictment notes that law enforcement seized narcotics and over a thousand bottles of baby oil and lubricant when his properties in Beverly Hills and Miami were raided in March 2024. Agents also seized firearms and ammunition, including three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers.

Just last week, member of Dirty Diddy Money, Dawn Richard launched a lawsuit accusing Diddy of false imprisonment, withholding millions of dollars in unpaid royalties and wages, and claims of battery and sexual assault. He was also sued by former girlfriend Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura who filed a lawsuit in 2023 accusing him of physical and sexual abuse. CNN obtained video depicting Diddy assaulting Cassie inside of a hotel in 2016 where he was seen dragging her and striking her multiple times. Diddy’s lawsuit with Cassie was settled, but the amount and terms of the settlement were not publicly disclosed.

The Beverly Hills property of Diddy was raided by agents with the Department of Homeland Security on March 25. Combs who references himself as ‘Diddy,’ also had one of his properties in Miami, Florida raided as authorities looked for evidence related to a sex trafficking investigation that the musician/actor has been accused of. Law enforcement had guns drawn as they entered the property in BH and detained individuals inside the property.

Diddy’s two sons, Justin and King Combs were at the Beverly Hills’ property at the time of the raid, and were detained by authorities, but not arrested. Traffic was cut off to neighbors in the Holmby Hills region as agents completed the raid. Some neighbors not able to access their home included “Alien” director Ridley Scott.

In addition to Diddy’s BH home being raided, his home in Miami was also raided by authorities at the same time, as footage was seen on social media of a boat docking near the property on Star Island which is a secluded region in Miami where the rich and famous reside.

Diddy was not arrested or taken into custody at the time. He was about to board a flight with his twin daughters to travel internationally for Easter break, when he was halted by authorities. The warrant came from the Southern District of New York. Diddy was captured in video obtained by TMZ pacing back and forth after news of the raids were made public.

Combs denied all allegations alleged against him. Since the lawsuit brought by Cassie, the musician has faced several lawsuits in recent months from others. In February 2024, music producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones filed a lawsuit against Combs alleging he was forced into sex acts and asked to find sex workers for Diddy. Jones alleged that Diddy drugged him and assaulted him.

Combs is a well-known name in the music industry having found success with rapper Biggie Smalls in the early 90s. He parlayed that success into working with musicians Mary J. Blige, 112, Danity Kane, Mase and many more. He was recently honored at the 2023 Bet Awards where he earned the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo spoke to reporters outside the courthouse on Tuesday, September 17 stating that he will “fight like hell” to get his client released on bail and argued that his client is not guilty and innocent.