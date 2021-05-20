SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Fire Department arrived on scene to a two-alarm fire on May 19 at approximately 6 a.m. where one person died. The victim succumbed to injuries despite extensive efforts made by paramedics to revive the victim.

Fire officials announced to avoid the area of 1130 Shrader St. in San Francisco where a fire burned the top level and roof of a three-story home, according to a SFFD Twitter post. The fire has been contained as of approximately 8 a.m. to the single-family home.

“We’re sadden to say that after we rescued one individual and paramedics extensively attempted to revive the victim’s life, the victim has succumbed to the injuries of this fire. This is now a fatal fire,” said Lt. Jonathan Baxter of the SFFD in a live video on Citizen.

The fire is under investigation by the SFFD Investigative Task Force. Delays can be expected at the intersection of Grattan and Shrader Streets as fire apparatus will be on scene for several hours to “mop up” which is an industry term for making sure the fire is fully extinguished, according to Lt. Baxter. This process will allow fire investigators to find a cause to the incident.

No residents were displaced on account of the fire and the incident is still under investigation.