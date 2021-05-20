SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a homicide suspect involved in two shootings that occurred on May 15 at approximately 10:08 a.m. and 12:26 p.m.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding gunshots near 25th and Connecticut Streets. Officers located a 61-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the SFPD police report. Officers rendered aid and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries sustained.

While officers were investigating the first incident, another report was made regarding gunshots on the unit block of Dakota Street at approximately 12:26 p.m. Officers responded to the report and located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite efforts to save the 54-year-old male victim’s life, he succumbed to his injuries. The 49-year-old male victim is being treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained.

After taking details from both incidents, officers identified 32-year-old Robert Newt as the suspect involved in both shootings. There are two warrants for murder and one warrant for attempted murder for Newt’s arrest.

Newt is known to frequent the Bayview-Hunter’s Point area in San Francisco. He is to be considered armed and extremely dangerous, the SFPD reported.

Anyone with information of Newt’s location should not approach him and immediately call 9-1-1 providing location, clothing, and vehicle description. If you would like to send an anonymous tip contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.